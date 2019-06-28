Google Stadia games reportedly won't be cheaper than PS4, Xbox One versions

James Martin/CNET

You'll need a speedy internet connection to use Google's Stadia game streaming service when it launches in November, but that doesn't mean the games will be cheaper. Stadia boss Phil Harrison reportedly revealed that they'll cost the same as the counterparts on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

"I don't know why it would be cheaper," he told Eurogamer on Thursday.

"The value you get from the game on Stadia means you can play it on any screen in your life -- TV, PC, laptop, tablet, phone," he said. "In theory, the Stadia version of a game is going to be at the highest-possible quality of innovation and sophistication on the game engine side."

