Google Stadia experiments with gaming over 4G and 5G

Google Stadia's latest feature will make it easier to play video games while you're not at home. An experimental feature announced Tuesday will let users enable gameplay over 4G or 5G signals. Stadia previously required Wi-Fi.

The online gaming platform streams a variety of games to compatible devices such as an Android phone. Google runs the game on its own platform, so hardware requirements for the consumer stay minimal, but you still need a good connection and likely plenty of data to be able to play games. Stadia isn't limited to mobile focused games -- you can play AAA titles usually reserved for high end PCs or consoles like the PlayStation 4.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.