Google spinoff Dandelion uses ground energy to heat and cool homes

Google spinoff Dandelion has announced a smart heating and air conditioning system that uses energy from the ground to regulate your home's temperature.

The business, which originated in the semi-secret X research and development facility run by Google parent company Alphabet Inc., was created to sell geothermal energy systems to consumers and is getting ready to offer its first commercial product.

Dandelion Air is a geothermal system that moves heat between the house and the ground using plastic pipes and a pump -- bringing heat to the building in winter and pushing heat to the ground in summer.

The company says Dandelion Air is nearly twice as efficient as typical air conditioning systems, and four times more efficient than traditional furnaces.

Installation isn't cheap -- Dandelion estimates the cost at around $20,000 depending on home size -- but the company notes that consumers are likely to save about 20% annually on the cost of home heating and cooling.

The system is available for most homes in New York State from Wednesday, after a six-month pilot program in the Hudson Valley and Capital District areas.

Would-be customers are see if their home qualifies for the system via Dandelion's website.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.