Getty Images

If you suffer from allergies, you know that pollen forecasts are nothing to sneeze at. To help those of us suffering with seasonal sniffles, Google is adding information about pollen to search results.

Drawing on data from the Weather Channel, Google will display the pollen index and forecast data for the next several days. You can also chose to turn on notifications when the pollen count is particularly high.

Google says it sees searches related to seasonal allergies spike in April and May and again in September. Allergic rhinitis, also known as hay fever, tends to flare up in spring dues to pollen from trees, during the summer as a reaction to grass, and later in the year as a reaction to weed pollen.