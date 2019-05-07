Google slashes prices on its Home Max, Nest Hub and Google Home

Enlarge Image Chris Monroe/CNET

Looking for a deal on a Google Home smart speaker? On stage at the Google I/O developer conference on Tuesday, Rick Osterloh, Google's SVP of Devices and Services, announced some big price cuts.

Read: Google debuts Nest Hub Max, a 10-inch Google Assistant smart display for $230

The largest price drop centers on the premium Google Home Max. Originally priced at $399 in 2017, it's now $299.

Also be sure to read: Android Auto is getting updated looks, and you should be excited

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of products featured on this page.

Now playing: Watch this: The Google Nest Hub Max soups up the smart display

That's quite a discount considering this speaker's impressive audio chops and earthshaking volume levels. The Max is also the only device in Google's speaker roster that supports stereo pairing. Google also cut the the cost of two other devices.The original Google Home speaker is now $100, down from $130.

And the Google Nest Hub smart display (formerly the Google Home Hub) will have a $130 price tag. It previously sold for $150 -- but it's been widely on sale ahead of Mother's Day for $99 or less. Additionally, Google announced plans for an improved Assistant billed to be 10 times faster plus more capable.

Originally posted at 11:20 a.m. PT.

Update, 12:10 p.m.: Adds buying links.

Mentioned Above Google Home $99 CNET may get a commission from retail offers.