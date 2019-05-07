CNET también está disponible en español.

Google slashes prices on its Home Max and other smart speakers

Google just made huge price cuts to its Google Home smart speakers.

Google just slashed prices for its smart speakers.

Looking for a deal on a Google Home smart speaker? On stage at the Google I/O developer conference, Rick Osterloh, Google's SVP of Devices and Services, just announced some big price cuts.  

The largest price drop centers on the premium Google Home Max. Originally priced at $399 in 2017, it's now $299.

That's quite a discount considering this speaker's impressive audio chops and earthshaking volume levels. The Max is also the only device in Google's speaker roster that supports stereo pairing. Google also cut the the cost of two other devices.The original Google Home speaker is now $100, down from $130. And the Google Nest Hub smart display (formerly the Google Home Hub) will have a $130 price tag. It previously sold for $150.

