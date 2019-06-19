Google has finally closed down the Nest website and integrated its smart home products into the Google Store. You can still use the Nest website to sign into an existing account, manage your Nest Aware subscriptions, and view your Nest order history, though.
Google and Nest had combined into a single smart home brand called Google Nest in May, announcing the change at the Google I/O developer conference.
"Nest.com has moved to the Google Store," the notice now on Nest.com, spotted earlier by DroidLife, says. "Nest and Google Home have joined together as Google Nest. Moving forward, you can learn about and buy all Nest products in one place: the Google Store."
At the moment, only the Google Nest Hub Max -- a smart display with a 10-inch screen and camera, which was also announced at I/O -- along with Google's first smart display, the Google Home Hub, are the only products carrying the new name, though other products are expected to be rebranded.
The Google Home Hub is now called the Google Nest Hub.
Other products available in the combined store include the Nest Hub Max, Nest Hub, Google Home, Google Home Mini, Nest Learning Thermostat, Nest Hello Doorbell, Nest Cam Indoor, Nest Cam Outdoor and Chromecast Ultra.
Google acquired Nest back in 2014, but initially ran it as a separate business under the Alphabet parent company. Nest was then absorbed by Google early 2018, and Nest was folded in further and merged with Google's smart home division by July 2018.
