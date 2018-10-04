Google should end work on Dragonfly search engine for China, says Pence

Getty Images

US Vice President Mike Pence is calling on Google to end its reported efforts to build a censored search engine for China

Pence spoke Thursday at the Republican National Lawyers Association, saying "Google should immediately end development of the 'Dragonfly' app that will strengthen Communist Party censorship and compromise the privacy of Chinese customers."

The White House and Google didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment.

Now playing: Watch this: Details leak of Google's censored search engine

So far, Google hasn't acknowledged much about Dragonfly, which is reportedly a censored search engine that could give the government the ability to target political activists and journalists. The Intercept reported in September that a Dragonfly prototype would link searches to users' phone numbers.

Google employees have even resigned over the matter, according to the Intercept and Buzzfeed News.

Google has said it's "not close to launching a search product in China."

Google's Pixel event: Here's how to watch on Oct. 9.

Google 20th anniversary Doodle: It lets you see popular searches since 1998