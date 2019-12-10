Google Shopping 100 showcases season's top trending gifts

Google

With less than two weeks left to finish your holiday gift shopping, you may be getting a little nervous about what to give that hard-to-shop-for friend or family member. If you're looking for inspiration, Google may have the solution.

The web giant on Tuesday unveiled Google Shopping 100, a new microsite that highlights products that are trending on Google searches in the US, from apparel to tech and home goods, among other categories. The site lists classic gifts such as the board game Monopoly as well as items that are rising in popularity to give you fresh ideas for gift giving.

"Spanning ages and interests, we've highlighted some of the top categories for holiday gifts, like tech, kitchen gear, and toys and games," Chinmoy Panigrahi, product manager for Google Shopping, said in a statement. "We see a lot of warm, furry boots in accessories and apparel, while high tech vacuums are big in home goods."

The list comes about two months after Google launched a revamped version of Google Shopping, the search giant's retail hub. The updated offering lets people browse items and gives them options to buy things either from a retailer's website, from a nearby physical store, or through Google itself.

Topping the list of trending products in tech are Google's own Google Home smart speaker, the Xiaomi Mi Note smartphone and the Nvidia Shield TV.

Gamers on your shopping list are apparently most interested in Death Stranding for PlayStation 4, the Microsoft Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller and the AtGames Legends Flashback games console.

The top trending kitchen products include the Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker, the Calphalon Toaster Oven and the Ninja Coffee Bar Coffee Maker.

Google Shopping 100 can also help shoppers identify the lowest prices and locate a merchant carrying the item.