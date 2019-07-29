CNET también está disponible en español.

Google shares more Pixel 4 features, including Soli-based gesture controls

Google is beginning to hype its next Pixel.

More details on the Pixel 4 have been shared... by Google. 

Google has already shared what the back of the Pixel 4 will look like. Now it is showing off some more of what its forthcoming phone will be able to do. 

In a new YouTube video titled "(Don't) hold the phone: new features coming to Pixel 4" dropped on Monday afternoon, the search giant teased its new gesture-based controls system for navigating the upcoming phone. In an accompanying blog post, the company went so far as to confirm that the front of the phone will have a bezel, as per rumors, to support the Soli sensor powering the handset. 

In addition to Soli, the Pixel 4 will feature face unlock using a dot projector and infrared sensors similar to Apple's Face ID system for the iPhone. Google says that combined with Soli, the phone will be able to "proactively turns on the face unlock sensors" as you reach for the Pixel and that its face unlock method will work in "almost any orientation—even if you're holding it upside down." 

Google's latest Pixel 4 tease highlights the Pixel 4's Soli-based prowess. 

In addition to unlocking the phone, the feature will also be able to be used for making payments or logging into apps. 

Google says that its Soli and facial recognition data will be processed on your device, with images for face unlock or Soli sensor data "never saved or shared with other Google services." The company also promises that all face data will be stored in the phone's Titan M security chip for privacy and safe-keeping. 

