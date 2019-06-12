Drew Angerer / Getty Images

With a possible government antitrust investigation looming, Google has reportedly fired several of its largest lobbying firms as part of an effort to overhaul its Washington consultants. The firms the search giant cut ties with make up almost half of its more than $20 million annual lobbying bill, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

The shake-up is part of Google's efforts to modernize its influence and better reflect the "global reach of its commercial ambitions" and handle potential "entanglements with regulators and lawmakers across regions," people familiar with the restructuring told the Journal. The change comes as the US Justice Department is reportedly preparing to mount an antitrust investigation into big tech.

Google didn't immediately respond to request for comment.