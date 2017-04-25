​Google's Sergey Brin secretly building blimp at NASA, say reports

Getty Images

It's finally happened. I find myself writing the words "Google dirigible" and it seems like a perfectly normal thing to say. Silicon Valley has finally come full circle.

The giddy era of retro-futuristic air travel could well be upon us, with Google co-founder Sergey Brin reportedly building his very own airship, according to Bloomberg reports, citing four people familiar with the project.

The top-secret build is reportedly being carried out in a hangar at the NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California -- just 10 minutes down the road from Google's global headquarters.

Brin is no stranger to futuristic travel. He's predicted the rise of robot cars, and his right-hand man, fellow Google founder Larry Page, has backed his own flying car startup, Kitty Hawk.

So there you have it. Whether it's by flying car or futuristic airship, Google will get you there in style.

Google declined a request for comment.

