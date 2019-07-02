Google search Easter egg offers a bang for 4th of July

Google

The Fourth of July is just around the corner, and Google has a surprise for users of its search engine that query words related to Independence Day.

Queries for terms such as "fireworks," "fireworks near me," or "Fourth of July" will set off a flurry of brightly colored fireworks on the search results page. Searches for related Spanish terms, such as "cuatro de julio" or "fuegos artificiales" offer the same mini-show.

This isn't the first time Google has planted an Easter egg in its search results. In April, in the run-up to the release of the movie Avengers: Endgame, a simple Google query for Thanos, the supervillain who snapped away half the universe in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War, would instantly turn search results to dust.

Google has also traditionally marked June as Gay and Lesbian Pride month by adding a rainbow to the right side of the search bar when users search for "gay," "lesbian," "transgender," or related terms. This year's return on those search terms generated a graphic depicting Pride celebrations around the world.

For more challenging results, search on Google for "askew," "anagram" or "do a barrel roll." (Pro tip: Keep the Dramamine handy for the last one.)