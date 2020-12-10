Google search delivers holiday treats for Christmas and Hanukkah

Google

Google is delivering a little holiday cheer this month with search treats to help celebrate Christmas and Hanukkah.

Searches for Hanukkah and related queries will present a spinning dreidel and a link to a digital Hanukkah coloring book in the right column. Meanwhile, searches for Christmas or Santa will discover a Santa hat that links to Santa's Village, which features holiday characters, a countdown clock to the big day, and educational and interactive activities.

It also features activities such as coding games, holiday traditions from around the world and a maps quiz. There are also short animated videos, an elf maker and 3D building games.

As a reminder of how important it is to wear a mask, Santa and Mrs. Claus welcome visitors by taking the proper safety precautions. Google has worked hard since the beginning of the pandemic to encourage people to take extra care to avoid being infected, including a Doodle honoring the Hungarian physician credited as the first person to discover the medical benefits of handwashing and another that encouraged us to wear a mask to save lives.

Santa's Village will flip the switch on its Santa Tracker on Christmas Eve, allowing you to follow Santa and his reindeer as they deliver presents to kids around the world.