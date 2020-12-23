Google scientists reportedly told to make AI look more 'positive' in research papers

Stephen Shankland/CNET

Alphabet has been asking its scientists to ensure artificial intelligence technology looks more "positive" in their research papers, a report Wednesday by Reuters said. A new review procedure is reportedly in place so researchers consult with Google's legal, policy or PR teams for a "sensitive topics review" before exploring things like face analysis, and racial, gender and political affiliation.

"Advances in technology and the growing complexity of our external environment are increasingly leading to situations where seemingly inoffensive projects raise ethical, reputational, regulatory or legal issues," Reuters reported one of the internal webpages on the policy as saying.

Other Google authors were told to "take great care to strike a positive tone," internal correspondence shared with Reuters said.

The report follows Google CEO Sundar Pichai earlier this month apologizing for the handling of AI researcher Timnit Gebru's departure from the company and saying it would be investigated. Gebru left Google on Dec. 4, saying she had been forced out of the company over an email sent to coworkers.

The email reportedly criticized Google's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion operation, according to Platformer, which posted the full text of her missive. Gebru said in the posted email that she had been asked to retract a research paper she had been working on after receiving feedback on it.

"You're not supposed to even know who contributed to this document, who wrote this feedback, what process was followed or anything. You write a detailed document discussing whatever pieces of feedback you can find, asking for questions and clarifications, and it is completely ignored," she wrote in the reported email. "Silencing marginalized voices like this is the opposite of the NAUWU principles which we discussed. And doing this in the context of 'responsible AI' adds so much salt to the wounds."

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.