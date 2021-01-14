Google says it's finalized acquisition of Fitbit

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

Google's acquisition of wearable maker Fitbit is official, the tech giant said in a blog post on Thursday.

The $2.1 billion deal was initially announced in late 2019, and faced scrutiny from European Union officials over privacy concerns relating to the health data Fitbit collects and how Google could use it. In December, Google got conditional approval in from the EU after promising not to use health data for targeted ads.

"This deal has always been about devices, not data, and we've been clear since the beginning that we will protect Fitbit users' privacy," said Rick Osterloh, Google's senior vice president for devices and services, in the post.

