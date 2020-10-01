Google to pay news publishers $1 billion over next three years

Getty

Google has announced a new initiative to pay publishers $1 billion over the next three years for their news content. This payment will come as compensation for companies curating news content for Google's new app, Google News Showcase, which Google says will feature "the editorial curation of award-winning newsrooms to give readers more insight on the stories that matter, and in the process, helps publishers develop deeper relationships with their audiences."

This move comes as Google has faced recent criticism from newspapers, watchdog organizations and anti-trust regulators for profiting from the content of other websites.

According to the announcement, Google News Showcase will come to Google News on iOS "soon," and will come to Google Discover and Search after that.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.