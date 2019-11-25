Google says it fired four employees for breaking data security rules

James Martin/CNET

Google has fired four employees for breaking rules related to data security, according to a report Monday by Bloomberg.

The terminations come days after approximately 200 Google workers and other supporters held a rally Friday outside of one of Google's San Francisco offices. The activists alleged that Google management was retaliating against employees for speaking out against the search giant.

The protest was spurred by administrative actions Google took against two employees, Laurence Berland and Rebecca Rivers. The two were placed on indefinite leave earlier this month while the company investigates alleged policy violations, including accessing documents and calendar information that Google says was outside the scope of their jobs. Activists at Google, though, said the move is punishment for workplace organizing.

"I was just informed by @Google that I am being terminated," Rivers tweeted Monday.

Three members of Google's security and investigations team cited "clear and repeated violations" of the company's data security policies, according to a note to staff published by Bloomberg.

"This is not how Google's open culture works or was ever intended to work," Chris Rackow, Royal Hansen and Heather Adkins of the investigations team wrote in the note. "We expect every member of our community to abide by our data security policies."

A Google spokeswoman would not disclose the names of the employees who were fired, but confirmed the authenticity of the note.