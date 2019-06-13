At its annual WWDC event last week, Apple unveiled a new privacy tool called Sign in with Apple, an alternative to single sign-on services offered by Facebook and Google. Apple appeared to take a shot at its competitors by saying that even free services need to respect privacy. Google's Mark Risher reportedly wasn't pleased about the jab but thinks the technology will make people safer.
"There was a bunch of innuendo wrapped around the release that suggested that only one of them [the logins] is pure, and the rest of them are kind of corrupt, and obviously I don't like that," Risher, a director of product management at Google, told The Verge in an interview published Wednesday.
Risher said Google hasn't properly articulated exactly what happens when a user clicks "Sign in with Google," which could lead to misunderstandings at a time when people feel unsafe in the digital world. Overall, Risher said, using Google's sign-on option or Sign in with Apple is better than random usernames and passwords.
"I honestly do think this technology will be better for the internet and will make people much, much safer," he told The Verge.
Google didn't immediately respond to request for further comment.
The Sign in with Apple tool lets you use your Apple ID as a credential to sign into websites and apps, instead of typing in your email address. The tool uses your iOS device to verify your credentials, instead of social account logins, which could make you vulnerable to being tracked online. Apple says its sign-In service offers convenience without a privacy toll.
Apple's rivals use their sign-on services to craft a user profile to help deliver targeted ads. Apple generates its revenue from the sale of devices and services, and not ads, so it isn't as interested in your information. Sign In works on Macs, iPhones, iPads, Apple TVs and Apple Watches. Through the web, it also works on Android and Windows.
At WWDC, Apple introduced iOS 13, a new voice for Siri, dark mode, a new Mac Pro that starts at $5999 and more.
iOS 13 comes with new Siri voice, dark mode, privacy features: All the new software Apple will soon deliver to your iPhone.
Best power banks and battery packs for Android devices: Looking for a pocket-size power bank for charging your Android smartphone on the go? Here are some top picks.
Apple iPhone XS
-
Review•iPhone XS review, updated: A few luxury upgrades over the XR
-
Preview•iPhone XS is the new $1,000 iPhone X
-
How To•Apple iPhone XS/iPhone XR event live blog and livestream: Preshow starts at 9 a.m. PT, noon ET
-
News•iPhone XR shipments diluted by Apple iPhone XS, 8 and 7, analyst predicts
Apple
-
reading•Google says Apple's new sign-in button is a good idea, despite privacy jab
-
Jun 13•11 great gifts under $100 you can still get in time for Father's Day
-
Jun 13•NBA Finals 2019: How to watch Warriors vs. Raptors Game 6 live tonight
-
Jun 13•How to keep thieves from stealing your phone in the first place
-
•See All
Discuss: Google says Apple's new sign-in button is a good idea, despite privacy jab
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.