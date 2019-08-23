Google salutes Wizard of Oz with a ruby slipper Easter egg

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Google is paying tribute to the 80th anniversary of The Wizard of Oz by dropping a fun easter egg on its search page. Results for "The Wizard of Oz" pull up an image of Dorothy's sparkling ruby slippers on the right side of the page, next to information about the classic film. Google added the easter egg on Thursday.

Clicking the slippers plays a sound bite of Dorothy (played by Judy Garland) saying "There's no place like home" as the results page spins to become black and white. The Wizard of Oz begins as a black and white film when Dorothy's in Kansas, before she finds herself in the colorful land of Oz.

To return to the classic, colored results page, click on a spinning tornado where the slippers were, on the right side of the results page. You'll hear dramatic music and Dorothy calling out to her Auntie Em, as she did when the tornado ripped through her town before she landed in Oz.

"We love to celebrate major milestones in pop culture and create delightful surprises when people come to Search looking for information about iconic films," a Google representative said. "For fans searching for information about the movie -- including its legendary use of Technicolor -- we created a delightful Easter Egg to pay homage to its creative achievements and the telling of this classic story."

Earlier this year, theaters across the US brought The Wizard of Oz back to the big screen in celebration of the film's 80th anniversary. The movie, based on L. Frank Baum's book The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, premiered on Aug. 25, 1939.