Google rumored to release Pixel 4A next month

Google may be planning to release its rumored Pixel 4A next month. Mobile carrier Vodafone will offer the Pixel 4A in Europe starting May 22, according to German site Caschys Blog, citing internal documents from the company.

With this year's Google I/O canceled due to coronavirus concerns, it's been unclear when or where Google might debut the rumored Pixel 4A. The company launched the Pixel 3A and 3A XL at its annual I/O developer conference in May last year.

The Pixel 4A will reportedly to sport a hole-punch front camera and keep the 3.5mm headphone jack. Previous rumors suggest a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor will power the phone, along with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage. A leak from mobile tipster Evan Blass last month said the phone will have a $399 price tag.

