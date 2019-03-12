Google reveals site for its GDC 2019 game-streaming service announcement

Screenshot by Lori Grunin/CNET

Google's posted a YouTube countdown page and information signup for its eagerly anticipated announcement of the cloud gaming/game streaming service that's evolving from Project Stream, slated for the Game Developers Conference next week.

A teaser page which invites you to "Discover a new way to play," also lets you sign up to receive more information as Google drops it. It's also posted its GDC event schedule.

Project Stream was Google's test run for a service that lets you play standard PC games within Chrome, running them off its own servers much like Nvidia's GeForce Now. It launched last year with Assassin's Creed Odyssey and ended a bit before the game officially shipped.

Cloud gaming, frequently referred to as game streaming (the two terms are often used interchangeably), is one of the major trends in gaming, especially as big players like Google, Apple, Microsoft Project xCloud and others are expected to jump in this year and 2020.

This also comes as a patent for a Google controller with an Assistant button has resurfaced after being in the works for five years.