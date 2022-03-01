Google Restaurant Reviews Hijacked to Share News From Ukraine With Russian Citizens

Andrey Rudakov/Getty Images

Around the world, news of mounting casualties and destruction from Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues to make headlines. But in Russia, the story being told to residents looks very different.

Many Russian citizens are aware of and disagree with their government's actions, as evidenced by the massive protests that have taken place in Moscow and across the country. But with attempts by the Kremlin to suppress social networks and spread its own narrative via state-sponsored media, it's hard to know how much accurate news the people of Russia are able to access.

There are ways around the problem, however. People are using tech and the internet to ensure Russian residents are hearing the truth about what's happening in Ukraine. On Monday, Vice reported that a face-swapping app was using push notifications to deliver news to people within Russia. And throughout Monday and Tuesday, at the urging of a Twitter account associating itself with hacker collective Anonymous that credited a Polish Twitter user with the idea, people have been posting Google reviews for restaurants in Moscow and St. Petersburg with information about the events unfolding in Ukraine.

"Leave 5 star reviews (unless its Russian State owned, then feel free to leave 1 star ratings). The point is to push information to the Russian civilian population being lied to by Putin," tweeted user @YourAnonNews.

Grand Cafe Dr. Zhivago, a famous fine-dining restaurant in Moscow with Kremlin views saw an influx of Google reviews early on Tuesday. Some people attached pictures of destruction wrought by the Russian military.

Screenshot by CNET

One person even used the question-and-answer function, which lets people ask other patrons and the restaurant questions about their experience, to write a message to Russian citizens.

"Your government is lying to you about conflict in Ukraine," said a user named "stop war." "It's not a rescue operation, there are no nazis there! It's a war started by Putin against a whole nation, against children, women and men."

Screenshot by CNET

But later in the day, many of the reviews had been deleted. It's not clear by whom.

Google didn't immediately respond to request for comment.