Google reportedly working on new Chromecast Ultra

James Martin/CNET

Google is reportedly planning to bring a new Chromecast Ultra to market this year. The device will be a dongle with an external remote and will be based on Android TV 9to5Google reported Tuesday, citing unidentified sources. This means it could be able to access streaming apps like Disney Plus, Hulu, Netflix and YouTube TV.

The new Chromecast Ultra is code-named Sabrina, the report says, and will support 4K HDR and come with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity as well as an HDMI connector. Its design will be similar to the third Chromecast launched by Google in 2018.

Google's first Chromecast Ultra launched back in 2016 for a cost of $69, and came with HDR and 4K.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.