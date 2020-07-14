Google reportedly pledges not to use Fitbit health data amid EU antitrust concerns

Angela Lang/CNET

Google has pledged not to use Fitbit health data amid European Union antitrust concerns, reports said Monday, as it tries to secure approval to acquire the wearable company.

"This deal is about devices, not data. We appreciate the opportunity to work with the European Commission on an approach that safeguards consumers' expectations that Fitbit device data won't be used for advertising," Google said in a statement to Reuters.

Last year, Google announced a $2.1 billion deal to acquire Fitbit in an attempt to bolster its business in wearable technology, like smartwatches and other devices. Earlier this month, a group of 20 consumer organizations sent letters to antitrust regulators around the globe, including the US, EU, Canada and others.

The European Competition Commission has since begun investigating Google's deal with Fitbit. The decision date for EU regulators has reportedly been pushed from July 20 to Aug. 4 amid Google's data pledge.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.