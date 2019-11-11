Google reportedly collecting health data on millions of Americans without informing patients

Angela Lang/CNET

Google is collecting detailed health data on millions of Americans through a partnership with Ascension, the nation's second-largest healthcare system, according to a report Monday by The Wall Street Journal.

The initiative, called Project Nightingale, collects information from people across 21 states, including data on lab results, doctor diagnoses and hospitalization records, and also includes patient names and birthdays. Patients and doctors haven't been informed of the Google partnership, the Journal said.

The purpose of the project is reportedly to design health software that could home into a patient's medical history. While project has raised concerns, privacy experts told the Journal the project could be allowed under HIPAA, the federal law that regulates the security and privacy of certain medical information.

Google and Ascension didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

The news of Project Nightingale comes as Google makes a bigger push into healthcare. Earlier this month, the search giant announced it's buying the fitness tracker maker Fitbit for $2.1 billion, signalling a deeper investment into health services.

Google, though, has received blowback for its treatment of medical information in the past. Two years ago, Google, the University of Chicago and an affiliated medical center struck a partnership that allowed the search giant to use patient data and health records in an attempt to improve predictive analysis.

But in July, the search giant, the university and the medical center were hit with a lawsuit after the medical center allegedly shared records with Google without stripping away identifiable information. That data included doctors' notes and date stamps for "hundreds of thousands" of patients. At the time, Google said it acted in accordance with the law. The University of Chicago said the claims were "without merit."

In another project, Deepmind, a Google artificial intelligence unit in the UK, got into hot water for the way it used data obtained through partnerships with hospitals. In 2016, Deepmind unveiled a pact with the Royal Free Hospital in London to build an app that would identify patients with acute kidney damage. But not every patient was aware that his or her data was being given to Google to test the app.

Google's parent company Alphabet also has a robust operation around medical research. Alphabet's health tech arm, called Verily, has developed medical-focused wearables, including a smart contact lens for people with age-related farsightedness and a sensor-packed watch to collect data for clinical studies. Another Alphabet company, Calico, is trying to expand the length of the average human lifespan.