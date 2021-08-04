Google reportedly approves thousands of staff requests to transfer or work remotely

Stephen Shankland/CNET

Google approved 85% of around 10,000 employee requests to work remotely or relocate when the search giant's offices fully re-open, as previously reported by Bloomberg. It comes after some workers criticized the company's remote work policies as "hypocritical" due to a senior executive moving to New Zealand.

Employees who needed to use particular equipment or interact with customers face-to-face had their applications rejected, according to Bloomberg, which cited an email from Google's HR chief to staff. Around 55% of the applications were for office transfers, while the remainder sought permission to work remotely.

Last week, the company pushed its mandatory return to office date from September to Oct. 18 due to the global spread of the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19.