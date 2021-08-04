NYC's COVID vaccination rule New eviction moratorium Here comes the metaverse Amazon's Lord of the Rings series More unemployment refunds from IRS 4th stimulus check update

Google reportedly approves thousands of staff requests to transfer or work remotely

It rejected applications from those whose work required certain equipment or face-to-face interactions with customers.

Google headquarters in Mountain View, California

Google headquarters sprawls across a large campus in Mountain View, California.

 Stephen Shankland/CNET

Google approved 85% of around 10,000 employee requests to work remotely or relocate when the search giant's offices fully re-open, as previously reported by Bloomberg. It comes after some workers criticized the company's remote work policies as "hypocritical" due to a senior executive moving to New Zealand.

Employees who needed to use particular equipment or interact with customers face-to-face had their applications rejected, according to Bloomberg, which cited an email from Google's HR chief to staff. Around 55% of the applications were for office transfers, while the remainder sought permission to work remotely.

Last week, the company pushed its mandatory return to office date from September to Oct. 18 due to the global spread of the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19.