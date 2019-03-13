CNET también está disponible en español.

Google releases Android Q beta for Pixel phones

Google's Android Q beta is here for early adopters.

android-pie

Google's statue for Android Pie.

Google on Wednesday released the first beta of Android Q, the next version of it's popular mobile operating system. 

Google said early adopters can get started by enrolling any Pixel device, including the original Pixel and Pixel XL. The search giant said a preview software development kit (SDK) is also available today for developers. 

The company said it'll have more to share about Android Q at Google I/O in May.

This is a developing story. 

