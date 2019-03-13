Google on Wednesday released the first beta of Android Q, the next version of it's popular mobile operating system.
Google said early adopters can get started by enrolling any Pixel device, including the original Pixel and Pixel XL. The search giant said a preview software development kit (SDK) is also available today for developers.
The company said it'll have more to share about Android Q at Google I/O in May.
This is a developing story.
Discuss: Google releases Android Q beta for Pixel phones
