Home Entertainment

Google reenables Android TV casting from Google Home, but not for everyone

The feature was temporarily disabled while Google investigated a bug.

Google Home Product Shoot

Users can start casting to their Android TVs from Google Home again.

 Future Publishing/Getty Images

Many Android TV users again have the ability to cast from Google Home.

In response to a privacy bug, Google last month temporarily pulled the ability for Google Assistant to cast content to Android TV devices. This meant users couldn't do things like ask their Google Home speakers to play a YouTube video or set a Google Photo album as a screensaver on their smart TV.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment but confirmed the feature's return to 9to5Google on Tuesday. A few users -- reportedly less than 10 -- are still impacted by the problem.

"We appreciate the patience of our user community as we continue to investigate the bug. We have reenabled the ability to remotely cast via the Google Assistant and view photos from Google Photos for unaffected Android TV devices," a Google spokesperson told 9to5Google. "To protect user privacy until a permanent resolution is identified, these abilities as well as additional voice functionalities will remain disabled for impacted Android TV devices."

