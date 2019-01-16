Google raises the price of G Suites by 20 percent

Google

Google is raising the price on its set of office productivity tools by 20 percent.

Google on Tuesday announced the first price increases for two flavors of G Suite, its set of apps that resemble Google Docs and Sheets but are tailored for the office. G Suite Basic Edition is going from $5 per user per month to $6, while G Suite Business Edition will go from $10 per user per month to $12.

It's the first time Google has raised the prices on the two suites. Google said the price of its G Suite Enterprise Edition, which includes lots of enterprise-level administration and management tools, will remain at $25 per month per user.

Productivity suites like G Suites and Microsoft's competitor, 365, generally contain a certain set of applications that nearly every small business needs, such as email, calendar, word processing and spreadsheet. Others may include a presentation manager, a database or forms manager.

Google beefed up its offerings in July by adding the ability for companies to choose where their data is physically stored, whether in the United States, Europe or distributed around the globe. Another new feature uses Google's artificial intelligence tools to bring grammar suggestions to Google Docs. AI can also help users write messages and replies.

More than 4 million paying businesses use G Suite, Google has said.