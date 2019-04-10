Google Plus for G Suite gets rebranded as Currents

Google

Google Plus for G Suite, the enterprise version of Google's social network, is getting a new name: Currents.

Google on Wednesday said Currents will replace Google Plus for G Suite with a new look and set of features. Your Google Plus content will automatically transfer to Currents if your company enrolls in the beta.

This comes after Google started deleting the consumer version of its social network earlier this month. Google originally planned to close the service in August 2019, but that date got moved up after it was revealed in October that a vulnerability exposed the personal data of up to 500,000 people using the site between 2015 and March 2018.

Google made the announcement of Currents at the Google Cloud Next Conference in San Francisco, where the company also said it's expanding its cloud services to Seoul, South Korea and Salt Lake City in the US. Google also announced that Android phones will be able to act as security keys for two-factor authentication.

Currents allow users to easily tag their posts and attach images or attachments, which others can comment on, Google said. Admins can try it out by requesting access to the beta program through currentsbeta@google.com.