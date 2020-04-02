Google pledges $6.5 million to fight misinformation online

Google

Google has announced plans to donate $6.5 million to fighting misinformation online. The funds, which will go to fact-checkers and other nonprofits fighting misinformation, will have a primary focus on responding to the coronavirus crisis.

The move comes as concerns over COVID-19 online misinformation rise. As tech giants like Google, Facebook and Amazon face criticisms of their treatment of misinformation, they also have worked to distribute information from more reputable sources through notifications and voice assistants.

"We're also making more local Google Trends data available for journalists, health organizations and local authorities," said Google's statement, "to help them understand people's information needs around the world."