Google Play's Change the Game design challenge is now taking applications

Google Play's Change the Game, an initiative that empowers women as gamers and creators, started accepting applicants for its 2020 design challenge on Monday. To enter, designers 13 to 18 years old can submit their idea for an original mobile game with a statement on why they're passionate about gaming or what change they'd like to see in the gaming industry. The contest is open from May 11 until July 31. No prior experience is necessary.

Since schools have closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, Google Play added a new facet to the competition. Those whose games are selected will get an invitation to participate in four online game development workshops hosted by Girls Make Games, Google Play's partner in the competition.

In the summer workshops, participants will learn to design, animate and publish their game with experts in the field. After, designers will get a playable prototype of their game, copies of all course materials, workshop swag, a certificate of completion and a new Chromebook.

Last year, Google offered participants a chance at a $15,000 college scholarship and $15,000 tech donation to their school and/or community center. Finalists' games included coming of age narratives, sci-fi, virtual pets and fantasy games.