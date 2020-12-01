Google Play reveals its best games, movies, apps and books of 2020

Orion Pictures

Distractions have been essential for getting through 2020, and Google Play on Tuesday highlighted its editors' and users' favorite games, apps, movies and books for the year. The search giant's digital distribution service picked up one choice in each category for users, while editors offered some top fives.

People who use the service chose fast-food cooking and management title SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off as the year's best game, streaming service Disney Plus as the top app, action adventure Bad Boys for Life as the best movie and If It Bleeds from horror master Stephen King as their number 1 book.

Google Play editors picked online RPG Genshin Impact as their best game, while sleep preparation tool Loóna: Bedtime Calm & Relax won best app.

They offered top five movies:

Books were divided into a similar list: