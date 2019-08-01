Juan Garzón/CNET

Google is testing a monthly subscription service that lets you access a library of Android games and apps on its Play Store, Android Police reported Wednesday. We got the first hints about the search giant's Play Pass service last year, but it seems even more relevant with Apple Arcade looming.

The report showed screenshots of Play Pass signup page with a $5 monthly cost. Stardew Valley and Marvel Pinball are among the games included in the subscription.

"From action hits to puzzles and fitness trackers, with Google Play Pass you unlock access to hundreds of premium apps and games without ads, download fees or in-app purchases," the screenshot page noted.

Apple unveiled its Arcade game subscription service back in March, but we still don't know how much it'll cost -- Google could tweak its Play Pass price in response to Apple. The Cupertino, California, company said the service is coming to more than 150 countries this fall and will immediately offer more than 100 new and exclusive games that Apple is working with developers to create.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

