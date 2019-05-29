Google Play outlines new rules to make app store safer for kids

Google Play is working to make its app store more family friendly. Kanika Sachdeva, the store's product manager, said it considered input from users and developers to fine-tune protections for kids and families on Google Play.
In a blog post Wednesday, Sachdeva said the latest policy changes will strengthen existing efforts to make sure apps designed for kids contain appropriate content and ads and don't mishandle personal information. The changes should also reduce the chance that apps not intended for kids end up attracting them, Sachdeva said.
Google Play is giving the developers more responsibility too. Starting Wednesday, they'll be required to declare a target audience for new apps, and all apps on Google Play must meet this requirement by Sept. 1. Apps aimed at children will be subject to Google Play's strictest policies regarding families.
"For most developers, the target audience does not include children, and this section should be relatively quick to complete," Sachdeva said. "If children are part of your target audience, we will ask you follow-up questions."
