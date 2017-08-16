Google Play movies and shows find a new home on Vizio smart TVs

Vizio smart HDTVs can now stream Google Play movies and TV shows directly.

vizio-p-series-2016-01.jpg

Google Play content is now available for Vizio smart HDTVs like this P Series model.

 Sarah Tew/CNET

Cutting the cord just got a little easier, at least for Vizio smart HDTV owners. It's now possible to watch movies and TV shows from the Google Play library directly through Vizio's Internet Apps Plus content delivery platform.

The company spelled out the news today via an emailed press release. Vizio rolled out access to Amazon video In similar fashion on August 7. Both software updates bring greater entertainment options to much of Vizio's 2017 lineup of app-enabled HDTV. These include the P series, M series, and E series.

Stream Google Play movies and TV shows directly on Vizio HDTVs.

 Vizio

