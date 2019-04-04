Google Play closing Artist Hub as Play Music merges with YouTube Music

Getty Images

Google Play's Artist Hub is no longer accepting new sign-ups and will reportedly shut down April 30. The service, which lets smaller indie artists post and sell their music on the Google Play Store and Google Play Music, redirects new users to YouTube for Artists.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment but told 9to5Google the move is part of its plan to replace Google Play Music with YouTube Music.

"In anticipation of this change, we are shutting down the Artist Hub," the company told 9to5Google.

According to its support page, YouTube Music lets artists take advantage of YouTube analytics, connect with fans, promote tours and sell tickets, among other things.

YouTube Music relaunched last May as a $10-a-month music streaming service. As part of the change, Google Play Music, which shares a parent company with YouTube, will eventually shut down. During a briefing, Google said it would close the gap between the two services so users don't lose features, including a cloud-based MP3 storage locker.

