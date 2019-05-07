Google Play 2019 app award winners revealed ahead of I/O

To kick off its I/O developer conference, Google announced the winners of the fourth annual Google Play Awards on Monday. App developers vied for nine categories that provided the best experience for users, made an impact on communities and raised quality content in the app store, according to Google. Google revealed the award nominees in April.
All the winners can be found here. Here's a list of the first place winners:
Standout well-being app
Woebot: Your Self-care Expert
Developer: Woebot Labs
Best Accessibility Experience
Envision AI
Developer: Envision Technologies BC
Best Social Impact
Wisdo
Developer: Wisdo LTD.
Most Beautiful Game
Shadowgun Legends
Developer: Madfinger Games
Best Living Room Experience
Neverthink: Handpicked Videos
Developer: Neverthink
Most Inventive
Tick Tock: A Tale of Two
Developer Other Tales Interactive
Standout Build for Billions Experience
Canva: Graphic Design & Logo, Flyer, Poster Maker
Developer: Canva
Best Breakthrough App
Slowly
Developer: Slowly Communications LTD.
Best Breakthrough Game
Marvel Strike Force
Developer: FoxNext Games
Google's I/O developer conference starts at 10 a.m. PT at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. We expect to learn the tech giant's latest efforts around Android Q, Pixel phones, Google Assistant, and Nest and smart home devices. And, of course, we can expect a few surprises.
Originally published May 7 at 6:20 a.m. PT.
Update, at 6:28 a.m. PT: Added details about Google I/O conference.
