Google Play 2019 app award winners revealed ahead of I/O

Google

To kick off its I/O developer conference, Google announced the winners of the fourth annual Google Play Awards on Monday. App developers vied for nine categories that provided the best experience for users, made an impact on communities and raised quality content in the app store, according to Google. Google revealed the award nominees in April.

All the winners can be found here. Here's a list of the first place winners:

Standout well-being app

Woebot: Your Self-care Expert

Developer: Woebot Labs

Best Accessibility Experience

Envision AI

Developer: Envision Technologies BC

Best Social Impact

Wisdo

Developer: Wisdo LTD.

Most Beautiful Game

Shadowgun Legends

Developer: Madfinger Games

Best Living Room Experience

Neverthink: Handpicked Videos

Developer: Neverthink

Most Inventive

Tick Tock: A Tale of Two

Developer Other Tales Interactive

Standout Build for Billions Experience

Canva: Graphic Design & Logo, Flyer, Poster Maker

Developer: Canva

Best Breakthrough App

Slowly

Developer: Slowly Communications LTD.

Best Breakthrough Game

Marvel Strike Force

Developer: FoxNext Games

Google's I/O developer conference starts at 10 a.m. PT at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. We expect to learn the tech giant's latest efforts around Android Q, Pixel phones, Google Assistant, and Nest and smart home devices. And, of course, we can expect a few surprises.

Originally published May 7 at 6:20 a.m. PT.

Update, at 6:28 a.m. PT: Added details about Google I/O conference.

Now playing: Watch this: Our wishlist for Google I/O 2019