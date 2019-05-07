CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Mobile

Google Play 2019 app award winners revealed ahead of I/O

Developers faced stiff competition this year, according to Google.

gpa

Google has announced its developer awards.

 Google

To kick off its I/O developer conference, Google announced the winners of the fourth annual Google Play Awards on Monday. App developers vied for nine categories that provided the best experience for users, made an impact on communities and raised quality content in the app store, according to Google. Google revealed the award nominees in April.

All the winners can be found here. Here's a list of the first place winners:

Standout well-being app

Woebot: Your Self-care Expert
Developer: Woebot Labs

Best Accessibility Experience

Envision AI
Developer: Envision Technologies BC

Best Social Impact

Wisdo
Developer: Wisdo LTD.

Most Beautiful Game

Shadowgun Legends
Developer: Madfinger Games

Best Living Room Experience

Neverthink: Handpicked Videos
Developer: Neverthink

Most Inventive

Tick Tock: A Tale of Two
Developer Other Tales Interactive

Standout Build for Billions Experience

Canva: Graphic Design & Logo, Flyer, Poster Maker
Developer: Canva

Best Breakthrough App

Slowly
Developer: Slowly Communications LTD.

Best Breakthrough Game

Marvel Strike Force
Developer: FoxNext Games

Google's I/O developer conference starts at 10 a.m. PT at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. We expect to learn the tech giant's latest efforts around  Android QPixel phonesGoogle Assistant, and Nest and smart home devices. And, of course, we can expect a few surprises. 

Originally published May 7 at 6:20 a.m. PT.
Update, at 6:28 a.m. PT: Added details about Google I/O conference.

Now playing: Watch this: Our wishlist for Google I/O 2019
3:13

Stolen or lost Android phone? Here's how to get it back: Losing a phone is a horrible experience, but it doesn't have to be.

Best power banks and battery packs for Android devices: Looking for a pocket-size power bank for charging your Android smartphone on the go? Here are some top picks.

Google I/O 2019

Next Article: 5G fever: US consumers willing to pay a lot more, Ericsson study shows