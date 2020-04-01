Google plans TikTok rival by launching YouTube Shorts, report says

Angela Lang/CNET

YouTube is reportedly working on a TikTok rival called Shorts to release by the end of 2020. The new Google feature will be part of the YouTube app, according to The Information citing two unnamed sources Wednesday, and would allow users to create and upload their own short videos.

It will reportedly make use of all the music YouTube has licensed already, with songs to "be available to use as soundtracks for the videos created by users," according to The Information.

"We don't comment on rumor or speculation," a YouTube spokesperson said in an email.

TikTok, a social media platform where users post short videos, was the most downloaded app of 2019 with more than 700 million downloads. But US politicians argued the Chinese-based company could pose a national security threat, and kicked off an investigation.

The US Army banned TikTok from government phones after Pentagon guidance and a similar ban by the US Navy. TSA stopped using TikTok videos in its social media posts last month. TikTok now has an American content advisory panel.