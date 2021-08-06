Google planning a new Silicon Valley campus with hardware research and development wing

James Martin/CNET

While many tech companies throughout Silicon Valley have delayed plans for a return to the office, Google has been working on an entirely different set of office plans -- blueprints, you might say. Over the last three years, Google has spent more than $389 million transforming a parcel of land north of San Jose, California, into a new office center that will include an area for hardware research and development, according to CNBC.

The office park, which Google has dubbed Midpoint, will include five offices and three industrial buildings, with roads and pedestrian bridges connecting them together, reports CNBC. Plans and permits for the complex, which CNBC says it viewed, mention "Google Hardware" and "Nest."

Earlier this week, Google announced it will drop Qualcomm processors from its next lineup of smartphones, instead powering the Pixel 6 lineup with processors made in-house, much like Apple has done with its hardware.