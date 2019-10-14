Google Pixelbook Go official product image reportedly leaks

James Martin/CNET

Yet another image of the Google Pixelbook Go has leaked, according to a report Monday -- but this one is purportedly an official product picture. One of several leaked photos of the upcoming Nest Mini included the Pixelbook Go, 9to5Google reported. This image is the first of the product to show Google's "G" logo in the top left corner of the device.

Google's next Pixelbook is expected to be unveiled at the Google Pixel event Oct. 15. The tech giant is also expected to unveil its Pixel 4 phones and other hardware.

The new model has a lighter-colored lid and keyboard, according to the report, which could be in Google's "not pink" color first used in its Pixel 3. It will also have a USB-C port on the right-hand side, 9to5Google said, as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Leaks last week also showed that the Pixelbook Go will have a "unique, grippy, ribbed back" that feels similar to a washboard. It will reportedly have a 13.3-inch display, along with a 2MP camera and two far-field microphones that can pick up when you say "Hey Google."

The keyboard could also have a dedicated Assistant button and trackpad, according to 9to5Google last week.

The Made by Google event starts at 7 a.m. PT (10 a.m. ET, 3 p.m. UK), and CNET will have a livestream before, during and after the event.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.