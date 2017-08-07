Google Pixel XL now $200 cheaper ahead of Pixel 2 debut

Josh Miller/CNET

If you're OK getting your phone lightly aged, Google has a deal for you.

The Google Pixel XL with a 5.5-inch screen can now be had starting at $569. And the smaller Google Pixel, with a 5-inch screen instead of the XL's 5.5-incher, now costs $524 and up.

Those prices represent discounts of $200 and $125, respectively, and are available directly from Google's store. The deal there also includes a free Daydream View VR headset (a $60 value).

The price cuts come in advance of the launch of the Google Pixel 2, which may appear sometime in October -- a year after the launch of the original Pixels. No details on the new phones have been verified, but one rumor says they might lose the headphone jack.

CNET reviewer Lynn La gave the Pixels excellent marks in her original reviews, calling it "Pure Android at its absolute best."