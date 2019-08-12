Google Pixel settlement claims can be submitted until Oct. 7

James Martin/CNET

In May, Google agreed to pay $7.25 million to settle a class action lawsuit over faulty microphones in the first-generation Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones, manufactured before Jan. 4, 2017. On Monday, new details were posted about how consumers could get their chunk of the settlement.

Claims can be submitted through the website pixelsettlement.com through Oct. 7. People can also waive their right to be part of the settlement by that same deadline if they want to pursue other legal action.

There are four different settlement categories. People who ran into multiple audio defects are eligible to be paid $500 from Google. Those who experienced only one failure can receive up to $350. People who didn't report any audio defects but still owned devices manufactured before Jan. 4, 2017, can be paid up to $20 by Google. Those who received a third-party insurance payment for the audio defect will be judged on an individual basis.

There are other stipulations for receiving a part of the settlement, including living in the US. People are also excluded from the settlement if they received a replacement Pixel manufactured after Jan. 3, 2017, or refurbished after June 5, 2017.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The search giant unveiled the original Pixel in October 2016. The device was the company's first branded flagship phone. Prior to that, Google released phones through its Nexus program, through which it provided the software and worked with a handset maker like LG or Huawei to create the hardware.