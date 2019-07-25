CNET también está disponible en español.

Google Pixel sales doubled thanks to budget Pixel 3A

The introduction of the budget Pixel 3A helped drive the performance.

Google's Pixel 3A drove the search giant's overall phone sales, CEO Sundar Pichai told investors on Thursday. The budget phone, which debuted in May, was responsible for unit sales of Pixel products doubling in the second quarter, Pichai said in a call after the earnings release.

Pichai also credited an expanded distribution network for the success of Pixel 3A, which starts at $399, and the rest of the Pixel line. In addition to Verizon and the Google store, Pixel phones are now available at T-Mobile, Sprint, US Cellular, Spectrum Mobile and other sellers, Pichai said.

The expanded distribution "has greatly diversified our sales footprint in the US," Pichai said.

The comments come after Alphabet, Google's parent company, beat analyst expectations for the quarter ended June 30. Alphabet, raked in $38.94 billion in sales, beating estimates of $38.14 billion, the company said Thursday. Earnings per share were $14.21 Analysts on average had expected $11.30 per share, according to Thomson Reuters. 

