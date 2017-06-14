Google Pixel reportedly sells over 1 million handsets

Josh Miller/CNET

Google's first attempt at producing its own Android handset, the Pixel, has now sold more than a million units, according to tech site Ars Technica.

Google doesn't release sales data, but the website says that installs of the device-exclusive Pixel Launcher app just passed the one million mark. The website says the data includes pre-installed apps on new Pixel phones and doesn't count installs on third-party devices.

While this is undoubtedly a milestone in the Pixel's eight-month history the sales still shrink in the shadow of its competition. By comparison, Apple sold 78.3 million iPhones in the last quarter of 2016 which included the iPhone 7, while Samsung is estimated to have sold 5 million units of the Galaxy S8 in its first month.

Google didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.