Google Pixel update lets you take photos underwater, sleep better and more

Stephen Shankland/CNET

Google on Monday announced what Pixel users could expect from March updates. The updates, which will start rolling out Monday, feature underwater photography, more sharable recordings, Smart Compose for text messages, sleep schedule help with Pixel Stand and new wallpaper for cultural events throughout the year.

Google

This month, Pixel's camera features will work underwater as well as on land. With the Kraken Sports' Universal Smart Phone Housing to protect the phone from the water, divers can capture underwater images with the Pixel's Night Sight, Portrait Mode, Motion Photos and video.

Google

The March update will also include the ability to share links of your audio recordings from the Pixel's Recorder app with non-Pixel users. Smart Compose is also coming to text messages to make responding to messages faster. In addition, if you use a Pixel Stand, new updates in the clock app can help you establish a healthier sleep routine. Users will also get new phone wallpaper to celebrate events throughout the year, like International Women's Day.

Since it was announced Monday, the update might not show up on your device right away. If you own the Pixel 3, Pixel 3A, Pixel 4, Pixel 4A or Pixel 5, the update should be on the way, but the arrival could vary based on your mobile carrier.

