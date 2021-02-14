Google Pixel 5 vs. Galaxy S20 FE vs. S20 vs. S20 Ultra: All the specs compared

Angela Lang/CNET

Google's Pixel 5 was part of the last crop of 5G Android smartphones released last year. Unlike the pricey Pixel phones of years past, Google took a decidedly midrange-approach to the Pixel 5. While the Pixel 5 has 5G connectivity along with the fantastic cameras that have become the line's main selling point, Google made sure to drop the price to $699 (£599, AU$999) and scale back on some features (like the processor, for instance) in light of the pandemic and perhaps the generally saturated state of the smartphone industry.

One of the fiercest rivals to the Pixel 5 is Samsung's identically priced Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE), which was launched as a response to the pandemic. The S20 FE is a lower-cost cousin of the flashy Galaxy S20 family (comprised of the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra), but it sticks with the flagship series' top features like the 120Hz display and comprehensive rear camera setup. If you're looking to upgrade your Android phone, you're probably wondering how these Google and Samsung phones square up against each other.

Some of the key differences between them include size (the Pixel 5 is the smallest and lightest of the bunch) the camera setup, expandable storage (the Pixel 5 doesn't have any), and processor. For specifics, take a look at our specs chart below.

More Samsung specs comparisons:

Pixel 5 vs. Galaxy S20 FE vs. S20 vs. S20 Ultra Pixel 5 Galaxy S20 FE Galaxy S20 Galaxy S20 Ultra Display size, resolution 6-inch FHD+ OLED; (2,340x1,080 pixels) 6.5-inch super AMOLED; (2,400x1,080 pixels) 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X; (3,200x1440) 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X (3,200x1,440 pixels) Pixel density 432ppi 405ppi 563ppi 511ppi Dimensions (inches) 5.7 x 2.8 x 0.3 in. 6.29 x 2.97 x 0.33 in. 2.72 x 5.97 x 0.311 in. 2.99 x 6.57 x 0.35 in. Dimensions (millimeters) 144.7 x 70.4 x 8.0mm 159.8 x 75.5 x 8.4mm 69.1 x 151.7 x 7.9mm 76.0 x 166.9 x 8.8mm Weight (ounces, grams) 5.33 oz.; 151g 6.70 oz.; 190g 5.75 oz.; 163g 7.76 oz.; 220g Mobile software (at launch) Android 11 Android 10 Android 10 Android 10 Camera 12.2-megapixel (standard), 16-megapixel (ultrawide) 12-megapixel (standard), 12-megapixel (ultrawide), 8-megapixel (3x telephoto) 12-megapixel (wide-angle), 64-megapixel (telephoto), 12-megapixel (ultrawide) 108-megapixel (wide-angle), 48-megapixel (telephoto), 12-megapixel (ultrawide), time-of-flight camera Front-facing camera 8-megapixel 32-megapixel 10-megapixel 40-megapixel Video capture 4K 4K 8K 8K Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (5G) Samsung Exynos 990 (4G) 64-bit octa-core processor (Max 2.7GHz + 2.5 GHz + 2.0 GHz) 64-bit octa-core processor (Max 2.7GHz + 2.5 GHz + 2.0 GHz) Storage 128GB 128GB 128GB 128GB, 512GB RAM 8GB 6GB 12GB (5G), 8GB (LTE) 12GB, 16GB Expandable storage No Up to 1TB Up to 1TB Up to 1TB Battery 4,000 mAh 4,500 mAh 4,000 mAh 5,000 mAh Fingerprint sensor Rear In-screen In-screen In-screen Headphone jack No No No No Special features 5G enabled; water resistant (IP68); 90Hz refresh rate display; dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and eSIM); reverse wireless charging; fast charging 120Hz screen refresh rate, support for 30W fast charging and 15W fast wireless charging 5G enabled; 120Hz refresh rate; water resistant (IP68) 5G enabled; 120Hz refresh rate; 100X zoom; water resistant (IP68) Price off-contract (USD) $699 $699 $999 $1,399 (128GB), $1,599 (512GB) Price (GBP) £599 £599 (4G) £699 (5G) £799, £899 (5G) £1,199 (128GB), £1,399 (512GB) Price (AUD) AU$999 Converts to AU$975 from USD AU$1349 (4G), AU$1,499 (5G), AU$1,999 (128GB), AU$2,249 (512GB)

*All prices are at launch.