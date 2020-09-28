Google Pixel 5 images, details leak ahead of this week's event

WinFuture

Google hasn't been shy in recent years when it comes to leaks and teasers for its Pixel devices. Last year the search giant preannounced the look and some features of the Pixel 4 four months before the full announcement, and this year's Pixel 4A reveal included teases for the upcoming Pixel 4A 5G and the 5G-capable Pixel 5.

While not much is official on either device just yet beyond support for 5G, new leaks are giving us a look at Google's impending flagship. On Thursday, we briefly got an "official" peek at the Pixel 5 after the Google Japan account on Twitter appeared to accidentally share a promo for the Pixel 5, according to 9to5Google. The tweet has now been removed, but reportedly touted the phone's 5G and photo capabilities.

Last week, German tech site WinFuture reported that the Pixel 5 will feature a 6-inch OLED 90Hz display with a cutout in the left corner for an 8-megapixel front camera. Gorilla Glass 6 apparently covers the front of the device, with the display offering a color depth of 24 bits as well as support for HDR.

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor powers the phone alongside 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The main rear camera is 12.2-megapixels with dual-pixel phase-detection autofocus and it pairs with a second, 16-megapixel wide-angle sensor. The battery is said to be 4,080 mAh, with the Pixel 5 supporting wireless charging and the ability to wirelessly share power with other devices like headphones.

The phone is also reported to be made of glass and recycled aluminum and is IP68-certified for water and dust resistance. Color options for the phone will be green and black, with WinFuture reporting a price of 629 euros (roughly $736). If that holds true, the Pixel 5 would be set a bit higher than the $499 price tag that Google previously announced for the Pixel 4A 5G.

The European model that WinFuture leaked will support low-band and midband 5G networks, but it remains unclear if all US models will also work the higher-frequency millimeter-wave 5G networks. Verizon previously confirmed to CNET that the Pixel 4A 5G and Pixel 5 it sells will support both its forthcoming low-band nationwide 5G network as well as its faster millimeter-wave service that's live in parts of 36 cities.

No timing has been given for when the Pixel 5 might go on sale, but the company is hosting a virtual event on Sept. 30 when it is expected to announce the new phones as well as new Chromecast devices.

Google didn't respond to a request for comment.

