CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Robert Pattinson reportedly diagnosed with COVID-19 Super Mario 3D All-Stars Mario Kart Live Falcon 9 launch Second stimulus check payment schedule Samsung's The Premiere 4K laser projector Biggest black hole collision ever
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

How Google Pixel 4A's specs compare with its rivals: iPhone SE 2020, Galaxy A51

At $349, Google's new Pixel 4A is cheaper than Apple's and Samsung's competing phones.

Listen
- 01:27
screenshot-2020-08-03-at-9-50-29-pm.png

Google's Pixel 4A has a plain, polycarbonate body and a 5.81-inch OLED display.

 Angela Lang/CNET

Google took the wraps off its second-generation Pixel 4A phone last month (also announcing the Pixel 4A 5G and Pixel 5), joining Samsung's Galaxy A51 and Apple's new iPhone SE in the increasingly crowded budget-friendly segment. For $349, you get a 3,140-mAh battery, a headphone jack and a standout 12-megapixel camera that CNET's Lynn La says in her review of the Pixel 4A "raises the bar for how good a budget phone's camera can be." 

At that price, the Pixel 4A undercuts its closest competitors, the iPhone SE and the Galaxy A51, by $50. 

Google Pixel 4A
$350 at Amazon
Apple iPhone SE
$399 at Apple
Samsung Galaxy A51
$389 at Amazon

But Apple's and Samsung's recent budget offerings are popular for good reason. The 2020 iPhone SE rocks Apple's top-of-the-line A13 Bionic processor, also found in its fancy iPhone 11 Pro. Apple's proprietary chipset comfortably outperformed the Pixel 4A's Snapdragon 730G in our benchmark tests. The iPhone SE 2020 also has an IP rating for water and dust resistance, which the Pixel 4A lacks.

Pixel 4A: Plain looks, but a great price and camera

See all photos

The Galaxy A51, meanwhile, sports the largest battery of the pack (4,000 mAh) along with a more versatile quad-camera setup that includes a wide-angle shooter. That's a feature not present in the Pixel 4A or the iPhone SE. For more information, check out the chart below, where we compare the three phones' specs.

Read more: Pixel 4A specs vs. Pixel 3A vs. Pixel 4 vs. Pixel 4 XL: What's new and different?

Google Pixel 4A vs. rivals


 Google Pixel 4A Apple iPhone SE (2020) Samsung Galaxy A51 (4G)
Display size, resolution 5.81-inch OLED; 2,340x1,080 pixels 4.7-inch LCD; 1,334x750 pixels 6.5-inch FHD AMOLED; 2,400x1,080 pixels
Pixel density 443ppi 326ppi 405ppi
Dimensions (inches) 5.7x2.7x0.3 in 5.45x2.65x0.29 in 6.24x2.90x0.31 in
Dimensions (millimeters) 144x 69.4x8.2mm 138.4x67.3x7.3mm 158.5x73.6x7.9mm
Weight (ounces, grams) 5.04 oz; 143g 5.22 oz; 148g 6.07 oz; 172g
Mobile software Android 10 iOS 13 Android 10
Camera 12.2-megapixel (standard) 12-megapixel (wide-angle) 48-megapixel (standard), 12-megapixel (wide-angle), 5-megapixel (macro), 5-megapixel (depth-sensing)
Front-facing camera 8-megapixel 7-megapixel 32-megapixel
Video capture 4K 4K 4K
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Apple A13 Bionic Samsung Exynos 9611 processor (Octa-core)
Storage 128GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 128GB
RAM 6GB Not disclosed 6GB
Expandable storage No No Up to 512GB
Battery 3,140 mAh Not disclosed, but Apple claims it has the same battery life as the iPhone 8 4,000 mAh
Fingerprint sensor Back Home button In-screen
Connector USB-C Lightning USB-C
Headphone jack Yes No Yes
Special features Dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM) Water-resistant (IP67); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging 15W fast charging
Price at launch (USD) $349 $399 (64GB), $449 (128GB), $549 (256GB) $400
Price (GBP) £349 £419 (64GB), £469 (128GB), £569 (256GB) £329
Price (AUD) AU$599 AU$749 (64GB), AU$829 (128GB), AU$999 (256GB) AU$599
Now playing: Watch this: Camera test: iPhone SE vs. Pixel 4A
9:06